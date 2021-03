Name: Rahul Bjørn Parson (he/him)

Discipline: South Asian studies

Degrees: M.A., Hindi literature, UC Berkeley, 2004; Ph.D., Hindi literature, UC Berkeley, 2012

Research interests: I research contemporary Hindi novels with a focus on the eastern part of the Hindi-belt and the city of Kolkata. I have a second project on early modern Jain literature.

Hobbies: I love music and the ocean.