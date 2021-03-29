The long history and present surge of anti-Asian violence

Live webcast: Thursday, April 1 5–6 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

You can submit questions to the panel in advance.

Please join us for a panel discussion on rising Anti-Asian violence in America. This timely panel will consider both the long history of Anti-Asian racism and present-day patterns linked to the pandemic and to cultural anxieties about Asian ascendancy and Western decline.

The panel will feature presentations by Professors Russell Jeung (San Francisco State University), Catherine Choy (UC Berkeley), and Kimberly Hoang (University of Chicago). Michael Lu, Dean of the School of Public Health, will offer an introduction, and Raka Ray, Dean of the Division of Social Sciences in L&S, will moderate.

This event is presented as part of the Social Science Matrix On Point discussion series, which promotes focused, cross-disciplinary conversations on today’s most pressing contemporary issues.

Co-sponsors include the UC Berkeley Social Sciences Division initiative “Toward a Racially Just Social Science,” APASD, AAPISC, the Sociology Department, the School of Public Health, Asian American and Asian Diaspora Studies, the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, and Stop AAPI Hate.