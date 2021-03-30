Meet our new faculty: Alexis Kaminski, mechanical engineering

Name: Alexis Kaminski (she/her)

Discipline: Mechanical engineering

Degrees: B.S. and M.S., Mechanical engineering, University of Alberta, 2010, 2012; Ph.D., applied mathematics and theoretical physics, University of Cambridge, 2017

Research interests: Geophysical and environmental fluid dynamics — the physics of how fluids flow in the natural environment. I focus on waves, instabilities and turbulence in stratified flows, in many cases inspired by ocean observations.

Hobbies: Dance and swimming, and watching really cheesy TV shows!