Campus & community, People

Meet our new faculty: Gopala Anumanchipalli, computer science

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

Gopala Anumanchipalli smiles at the camera

Gopala Anumanchipalli is a new member of the UC Berkeley faculty. (Photo courtesy Gopala Anumanchipalli)

Name: Gopala Anumanchipalli (he/him)
Discipline: Electrical engineering and computer sciences
Degrees: B.Tech, M.S., International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, 2008; Ph.D. , Carnegie Mellon and IST Lisbon, 2013.
Research interests: How the brain enables us to listen and speak. I also create computational models to mimic these functions in computers to help those with impaired communication.
Hobbies: Hiking, Indian music