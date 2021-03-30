Name: Gopala Anumanchipalli (he/him)
Discipline: Electrical engineering and computer sciences
Degrees: B.Tech, M.S., International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, 2008; Ph.D. , Carnegie Mellon and IST Lisbon, 2013.
Research interests: How the brain enables us to listen and speak. I also create computational models to mimic these functions in computers to help those with impaired communication.
Hobbies: Hiking, Indian music
Meet our new faculty: Gopala Anumanchipalli, computer science
