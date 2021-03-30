UC Berkeley graduate programs get high honors in new U.S. News rankings

Ten Berkeley graduate schools or programs excelled in the prestigious 2022 rankings released today by the magazine U.S. News & World Report, placing among the top 10 in the country.
- The College of Engineering ranked No. 3 nationwide and No. 1 among public institutions. Among 13 specialties evaluated by the magazine, the college placed in the Top 10 in 10 of them.
- Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy was tied at No. 4 among U.S. graduate programs in public affairs and No. 1 in public policy.
- The Department of History’s graduate program was the top one in the country; the ranking included a top mark for its work in the “Cultural History” specialty.
- The Department of Political Science came in at No. 4 in the country, with recognition for its American, international and comparative programs, as well as its work in political theory.
- Graduate programs at the Haas School of Business ranked No. 7 in the United States, and its part-time MBA program was rated second.
- The English Department’s graduate program was the top one in the country, with No. 1 rankings for its “Gender and Literature” and “American Literature after 1865” specialties.
- The Department of Sociology was ranked the best in the country.
- Berkeley Law came in it at No. 9 nationally, and its programs in environmental law and intellectual property law each was ranked the best in the country.
- The Economics Department was ranked No. 7 and was the top public program in the country.
- The School of Public Health tied at No. 8 in the country.
See the full 2022 graduate school rankings at US News & World Report.