Campus & community, People

Berkeley Student Farms grows more than food at UC Berkeley

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

UC Berkeley students who are part of Berkeley Student Farms donate 50% of their produce to the Berkeley Food Pantry. (UC Berkeley video by Stephen McNally)

Founded in 2020, Berkeley Student Farms (BSF) is a coalition of student-run gardens dedicated to giving student-farmers ownership over the foods they grow, reconnecting to the land’s indigenous heritage and empowering leadership, collaboration and onsite learning. Over 50% of its produce is given to the UC Berkeley Food Pantry, which offers emergency food relief to students and other members of the Cal community. In this video by UC Berkeley’s Department of Development and Alumni Relations videographer Stephen McNally, you will hear from student leaders sophomore Moe Sumino, junior Diego Morales and first-year Ameia Smith on what the gardens grow: organic vegetable, new friendships and deeper sense of purpose.

Notice - The latest information on how UC Berkeley is responding to coronavirus.
[X] Close