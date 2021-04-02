Berkeley Student Farms grows more than food at UC Berkeley

Founded in 2020, Berkeley Student Farms (BSF) is a coalition of student-run gardens dedicated to giving student-farmers ownership over the foods they grow, reconnecting to the land’s indigenous heritage and empowering leadership, collaboration and onsite learning. Over 50% of its produce is given to the UC Berkeley Food Pantry, which offers emergency food relief to students and other members of the Cal community. In this video by UC Berkeley’s Department of Development and Alumni Relations videographer Stephen McNally, you will hear from student leaders sophomore Moe Sumino, junior Diego Morales and first-year Ameia Smith on what the gardens grow: organic vegetable, new friendships and deeper sense of purpose.