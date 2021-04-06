Campus community urged to sign up for credit monitoring after cyberattack

Campus officials are strongly encouraging all members of the campus community to promptly sign up for free Experian credit and identity theft monitoring services following the announcement from the University of California last week of a serious cyberattack involving UC files.

Deans, chairs, managers and others will be asked to inform their colleagues about the seriousness of the cyberattack and the urgent need for action.

This is part of a national cyberattack involving several hundred institutions across the United States. According to UC officials, the hackers gained access to secure files and confidential personal information including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers and bank account information. They are threatening to publish, or have published, stolen information on the dark web.

Jenn Stringer, UC Berkeley’s chief information officer, said that members of the campus community should act as if their information has already been compromised, which means taking prompt action as soon as possible today.

UC Berkeley professor Anthony D. Joseph, an expert on internet security, also noted that this particular attack warrants prompt action. He is encouraging everyone to reach out to their campus colleagues and students to encourage them to enroll as soon as possible.

Experian will provide credit monitoring and identity theft protection, which includes monitoring the dark web for any postings of an individual’s personal information. This will provide an early warning system.

All members of the campus community, including students, can sign up for one year of free monitoring. Enrollment codes can be found in a Cal Message sent to the campus community on Friday, April 2. Sign-up codes can also be found on this University of California website.

According to UC officials, employees with minor dependents should enroll their dependents as well. Employees with dependents over age 18 should have them enroll. Enrolling takes anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes.

Additional resources:

Stringer encourages anyone with suspicious emails to report them to campus IT staff at phishing@berkeley.edu and to not click on any links or reply to the sender.