Meet our new faculty: Derfogail Delcassian, bioengineering

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

Derfogail Delcassian smiles at the camera

Derfogail Delcassian is a new member of the UC Berkeley faculty. (Photo by Anna C. Demidova)

Name: Derfogail Delcassian (she/her)
Discipline: Bioengineering
Degrees: B.S., M.Chem., chemistry, University of York, 2010; Ph.D., Imperial College London, 2014
Research interests: I engineer 3D biomaterials to control the immune system. We also develop new gene delivery therapeutics to treat cancer and auto-immune disorders.
Hobbies: I love spending time on camping adventures in the great outdoors. Whether kayaking, hiking or exploring new terrain, getting off the beaten track is a highlight!