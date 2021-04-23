Berkeley Talks: State lawmakers on the future of California

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read the transcript.

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, California state legislators share their visions of California and the policies needed to achieve that future. The April 13 panel discussion, sponsored by UC Berkeley’s Institute for the Study of Societal Issues, includes senators Anna Caballero and Nancy Skinner and assemblymembers David Chiu and James Ramos. Marisa Lagos, a correspondent for KQED’s California Politics and Government Desk, moderated the conversation.

