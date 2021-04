Name: Annaliese Beery (she/her)

Discipline: Biology

Degrees: B.A., Williams College, 1997, Ph.D. UC Berkeley, 2008

Research interests: Hormones, brain and behavior, especially the pathways that support social relationships, and interactions between exposures/experiences and development of behavior.

Hobbies: I enjoy raising chickens, sci-fi audiobooks and working outside whenever possible.