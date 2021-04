Name: Ian Swinburne (he/him)

Discipline: Cell and developmental biology

Degrees: B.S. Cornell University, 2001; Ph.D. Harvard University, 2008

Research interests: How organs first form and begin to function. I watch the microscopic details play out in the transparent embryos of zebrafish.

Hobbies: I enjoy being active outdoors while hiking, biking, swimming or playing softball.