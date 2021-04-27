Thinking About Race, Racism, and Policing After the Chauvin Verdict

Live webcast: Tuesday, May 4 5–6:30 p.m. (Pacific)

The death of George Floyd, and the many black and brown people who have died at the hands of the police before and since, require careful examination of the long history of race and racism in policing in the United States. Is meaningful reform of policing possible? Is the answer abolition and what would that mean? Some of our leading experts on campus on this topic will discuss these important questions.

Introduction: Raka Ray, Dean, Division of Social Sciences

Remarks: Mike Williams, retired Financial Services Executive and Campus Administrator

Moderator: Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean, Berkeley School of Law

Panelists: Osagie Obasogie, Haas Distinguished Chair and Professor of Bioethics; Nikki Jones, Professor of African American Studies; Jonathan Simon, Lance Robbins Professor of Criminal Justice Law; and Denise Herd, Professor School of Public Health, Associate Director – Othering and Belonging Institute