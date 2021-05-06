Campus leaders: We stand with India

Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate Education Catherine P. Koshland, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton and Lisa García Bedolla, the vice provost for graduate education and dean of the graduate division, sent the following message to the campus community:

Even as the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic begins to recede in the United States, we are witnessing a tragic surge of new cases around the world, particularly in India. As a global university, our community — as well as our caring and compassion — extends well beyond the boundaries of our campus and the country.

On behalf of campus leadership, we wish to offer our deepest support, sympathy, and profound condolences to all of our students and colleagues who are either in India or have friends and family who are imperiled by the expanding crisis there. We have heard shocking accounts from members of our community who report that every new day brings word that the life of another loved one has been lost. Together we mourn these losses; together we can provide strength and solace to our community members in need.

Below is a list of campus support services for those who are impacted by the crisis in India. With this message, we also encourage and ask everyone—faculty, staff, and students alike—to be mindful of the toll that the tragedy in India is taking. We are particularly concerned about our students who have already weathered an exceedingly challenging year, and now head into finals week with a growing burden of grief, anxiety and stress. They need and deserve our flexibility, empathy, and compassion.

For students needing support:

General support : For additional resources and support in getting connected, contact deanofstudents@berkeley.edu. Visit the Dean of Students’ Well-Being resource, which provides information about holistic wellness resources across campus.

: For additional resources and support in getting connected, contact deanofstudents@berkeley.edu. Visit the Dean of Students’ Well-Being resource, which provides information about holistic wellness resources across campus. Mental health support : Campus counselors at University Health Services are available for urgent concerns. Visit the Counseling and Psychological Services website, call (510) 642-9494, or call the after-hours counseling line (855) 817-5667.

: Campus counselors at University Health Services are available for urgent concerns. Visit the Counseling and Psychological Services website, call (510) 642-9494, or call the after-hours counseling line (855) 817-5667. Financial support: Apply for an emergency loan or contact Cal Student Central for assistance.

For faculty and staff needing support: