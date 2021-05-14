Watch UC Berkeley’s 2021 commencement

UC Berkeley has a simple message for the thousands of graduating students who make up the Class of 2021: The pandemic did not diminish your years of hard work, nor did it define who you will become. In fact, it has brought into sharp focus the remarkable humans you already are.

That message will kick off Saturday’s live-streamed commencement ceremonies. Highlights of the hour-long ceremony will include remarks from the top UC Berkeley graduate, a speech by Chancellor Carol Christ and a commencement address from alumnus Wally Adeyemo, the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.