UC Berkeley’s in-person classes will begin at the start of the semester

Paul Alivisatos, executive vice chancellor and provost, Catherine P. Koshland, vice chancellor for undergraduate education; Lisa García Bedolla, vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the graduate division and Jennifer Johnson-Hanks, chair of the Berkeley Division of the Academic Senate, sent the following message to the campus community on Friday:

With the recent University of California announcement of a likely vaccine mandate for students, staff, faculty and academic appointees, the widespread availability of vaccines, and steadily improving local conditions, we have made the decision to begin in-person instruction at the start of the fall semester (for most programs, Aug. 25, 2021) rather than observing a seven-day period of remote instruction as previously announced. This decision is in line with most University of California campuses.

Students, staff, faculty and academic appointees should make every effort to be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus. If you were vaccinated at a non-UC Berkeley vaccination site, please upload your vaccination information through the secure eTang portal as soon as you are able.

More details about the fall semester return to campus will be shared as they are finalized. The campus coronavirus site has a new return to campus page that will be updated as more information becomes available and updates will be shared in the Response and Recovery newsletter.

We enthusiastically look forward to returning to campus, and thank you all for your shared commitment to the health and well-being of our UC Berkeley community.