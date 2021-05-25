Planning a low-risk return to campus for Berkeleyans

A panel of top UC Berkeley academic and professional experts outlined their vision for the campus community’s return to a post-COVID normal during a Campus Conversation event on Tuesday.

The panel, which included public health experts, maintenance and ventilation leaders and the head of Berkeley’s People and Culture department, discussed what Berkeley has done to prepare for the fall semester, when the vast majority of students will be returning to campus.

Topics included ventilation, vaccines, masks, sanitization, flexible work arrangements, psychological worries and management expectations, among other issues.

More information can be found on the campus coronavirus website and in the weekly Response and Recovery newsletter.