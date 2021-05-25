Campus & community, Campus news, Events at Berkeley, Work life

Planning a low-risk return to campus for Berkeleyans

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

Tuesday’s conversation included: Eugene Whitlock, assistant vice chancellor for human resources; Guy Nicolette, assistant vice chancellor for University Health Services; Sally McGarrahan, associate vice chancellor for facility services; and Art Reingold, head of epidemiology for UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. (UC Berkeley video)

A panel of top UC Berkeley academic and professional experts outlined their vision for the campus community’s return to a post-COVID normal during a Campus Conversation event on Tuesday.

The panel, which included public health experts, maintenance and ventilation leaders and the head of Berkeley’s People and Culture department, discussed what Berkeley has done to prepare for the fall semester, when the vast majority of students will be returning to campus.

Topics included ventilation, vaccines, masks, sanitization, flexible work arrangements, psychological worries and management expectations, among other issues.

More information can be found on the campus coronavirus website and in the weekly Response and Recovery newsletter.