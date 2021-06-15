Four top wins for Berkeley communications, fundraising work

Communications and fundraising teams at UC Berkeley were awarded four gold awards for their work by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), a global nonprofit dedicated to educational advancement.

The 2021 CASE Circle of Excellence Awards recognized three stories by writers in the Office of Communications and Public Affairs and the in-person event organized by University Development and Alumni Relations that launched UC Berkeley’s $6 billion fundraising campaign in February 2020.

“These awards are a big deal, and highly valued,” said Chancellor Carol Christ when told of the wins. “They’re yet another sign of the extraordinary work these teams have done in a difficult year.”

The gold awards recognized:

Roqua Montez, executive director for communications and media relations in the Office of Communications and Public Affairs, said the record three awards there displayed his team’s “resilience, experience and creativity.”

“I am especially proud to work alongside such a smart team of writers, editors, videographers and podcasters, all of whom are abundantly rich in talent and innovative ideas,” he added.

Colleen Rovetti, executive director for external relations and marketing communications in University Development and Alumni Relations, said she was honored by the award.

“This hugely collaborative labor of love involved the contributions of a crew of creative and talented people, including event producers, writers, videographers, graphic designers, web developers, fundraisers and production managers,” she said. “Working alongside them was the highlight of my career – and incredibly fun.”

Other Berkeley CASE wins this year included a bronze award for a Haas School of Business alumni profile, a silver award for a report by the Othering and Belonging Institute and a bronze award for a fundraising social media campaign.