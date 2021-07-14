A celebratory ‘thank you’ for UC Berkeley staff and faculty

As the UC Berkeley campus returns to normal operations, UC Berkeley staff and faculty are being recognized for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message to the campus community, Chancellor Carol Christ and Catherine Koshland, the interim executive vice chancellor and provost wrote: “We believe that by virtue of our resilience, innovation and dedication, this university will emerge stronger, better and more relevant than ever. At the same time, we realize that if the difficulties we faced collectively and individually were unprecedented, so too will our transition to a new normal be replete with unexpected developments. Yet, we have learned a great deal along the way and are now better prepared to face new challenges — and opportunities — in the future.”

The celebrations will include an in-person Sproul Plaza event on Friday that includes free ice cream, music, a lapel-pin giveaway and a brief program.

Essential workers who worked on campus during the pandemic will also receive a commemorative T-shirt from their managers and all staff and faculty can receive 20% off in-store purchases at the Cal Student Store.