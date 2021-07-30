Berkeley Talks: Roger McNamee on his quest to stop Facebook



Read the transcript.

In episode 120 of Berkeley Talks, longtime venture capitalist Roger McNamee discusses how he, an early investor in Facebook and former adviser to Mark Zuckerberg, came to realize the damage caused by the social media giant and others like it, and how he’s committed to try to stop them.

McNamee, author of the New York Times bestseller Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe (2019) spoke with Henry Brady, dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy, in February 2021.

This lecture was recorded by Educational Technology Services and produced by University of California Television, a public-serving media outlet featuring programming from throughout the University of California. Watch a video of the lecture below.