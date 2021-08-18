With new-student move-in, that old campus energy starts to return

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UC Berkeley’s campus sprang to life this week as thousands of new students moved from their old homes to their new ones in the many residence halls across the campus.

The transition marked a milestone for UC Berkeley — the official return of a fully vibrant campus after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed classes online and students, staff and faculty into socially isolated bubbles.

But not all was as it was before: Anyone living in a UC Berkeley residence hall must be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive and wear a mask whenever they are not in their own room or doing things like eating, drinking or brushing their teeth. All staff, faculty and students must also be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an exemption.

More information about the return to campus and next week’s start of school can be found on the campus coronavirus site and on Berkeley News.