Defending against the ravages of disinformation

Live webcast: Tuesday, Sep 21 12–1:30 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

Disinformation — the intentional dissemination of false information to shape political and social outcomes — is an increasingly pernicious feature of the U.S. political landscape. In just the past 18 months, disinformation has had direct, harmful effects on efforts to check the spread of COVID-19, on initiatives for racial justice and on the 2020 election and its aftermath. Clearly, disinformation costs lives and erodes democracy.

The next Berkeley Conversation will convene eminent scholars to explore one of the most critical questions facing U.S. democracy: How can we counter disinformation to protect our communities without compromising America’s core principles?

This event is sponsored by the Goldman School of Public Policy, Berkeley Law and the Office of Communications and Public Affairs.