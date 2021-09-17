Annual campus memorial recognizes those lost in the last year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UC Berkeley held its annual campus memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 15 to recognize those in the campus community who have died in the last year, including faculty, emeriti, staff, students, post-doctorates and visiting scholars.

The event featured remarks by Chancellor Carol Christ, songs performed by students and members of the faculty and the solemn reading of the names of the deceased.

“In coming together to remember and to honor the lives of the deceased, we reach out to our many colleagues and friends who have suffered loss, as we share in a universal human experience,” organizers of the event wrote. “The ceremony symbolizes the care and support that distinguishes the Berkeley community.”