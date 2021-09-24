Berkeley Talks: Scholars discuss ‘New Time: Art and Feminisms in the 21st Century’

Read the transcript.

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, UC Berkeley scholars Judith Butler, a professor in the Department of Comparative Literature and the Program of Critical Theory, and Mel Y. Chen, associate professor in Berkeley’s Department of Gender and Women’s Studies and director of the Center for the Study of Sexual Culture, joined in conversation to discuss Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive’s expansive exhibition, New Time: Art and Feminisms in the 21st Century.

“There’s never been anything mild about feminisms, in the plural,” said Butler at the Sept. 20 event. “It has always been a life and death struggle from the start. Perhaps, that’s its history, its present and its future. We know of the violence done against women, gender queer people and trans people — femicide, battery, abandonment. But we also know that that violence is not just external, coming to us, but also regenerated within, sometimes quite involuntarily.”

Listen to the full conversation, followed by a Q&A session, in Berkeley Talks episode #124: “Scholars discuss ‘New Time: Art and Feminisms in the 21st Century.'”

‘New Time’ runs through Jan. 30, 2022. Admission is free for UC Berkeley students, faculty and staff and galleries are free for all on the first Thursday of each month. Learn more on BAMPFA’s website.