Name: Grigory Tikhomirov (they/them)

Discipline: EECS

Degrees: B.S., chemistry, Moscow State University, 2003; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Alberta 2008

Research interests: Engineering life-like artificial systems and pursuing the design and fabrication of devices with atomic precision.

Hobbies: I played basketball professionally and was a director and a choreographer of a Latin dance team.