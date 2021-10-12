David Card’s first day as a Nobel winner

UC Berkeley professor David Card learned early Monday morning at his family’s home in Santa Rosa that he had won the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. At first, he thought it was a practical joke being played by mischievous colleagues. He had just arrived after a day of travel from a family event near, Guelph, Ontario, in Canada. The initial call from the Nobel committee came to his family’s home in Berkeley, and a voice message was forwarded to Santa Rosa.

“The message said the call was coming from Sweden,” he said just after winning the award. “I have a couple of friends who would pull a stunt like that.”

He soon realized the call was no joke and kicked off a whirlwind visit to campus featuring a press conference, visit to his office and celebratory meetings with students.

