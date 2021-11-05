Berkeley Talks: How technology is transforming religion

Read the transcript.

Subscribe to Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. Review us on Apple Podcasts!

In episode 127 of Berkeley Talks, a panel of scholars explore how digital technologies are changing how and when we practice religion, as well as our notions of religious community, religious doctrine and what it means to be religious.

“Unlike a book that is already written, the internet is kind of like a book that is constantly being rewritten by a collective of laypeople, each with their own unique experiences and perspectives,” said Kelsy Burke, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and author of Christians Under Covers: Evangelicals and Sexual Pleasure on the Internet. “I found that creators and users were able to draw from existing religious doctrine, while also talking about God in really personal and sometimes unorthodox and surprising ways.”

Panelists at the Nov 2. event included:

Steven Barrie-Anthony, research associate at the Berkeley Center for the Study of Religion Kelsy Burke

Associate professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Erika Gault, assistant professor of Africana Studies from the University of Arizona

Heather Mellquist Lehto, postdoctoral fellow with Arizona State University’s Center for the Study of Religion and Conflict

Moderated by Carolyn Chen, associate professor of ethnic studies at UC Berkeley

This event was part of the Matrix on Point series and was organized by Social Science Matrix and the Berkeley Center for the Study of Religion and co-sponsored by the Berkeley Center for New Media.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Talks: