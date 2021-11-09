Meet our new faculty: Scott Straus, political science

Name: Scott Straus (he/him)

Discipline: Political science

Degrees: B.A., Dartmouth, 1993; Ph.D., UC Berkeley, 2004

Research interests: The determinants and consequences of large-scale violence, in particular genocide, and efforts to protect people from abuse in a global context through human rights instruments.

Hobbies: I love to fly fish, cycle, hunt for morel mushrooms, restore land and streams, and immerse myself in ecosystems. I am also passionate about contemporary African art. I am married, have two children (14 and 10), and two dogs.