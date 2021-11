Name: Katherine Wagner (she/her)

Discipline: Agricultural and resource economics

Degrees: B.A., economics and accounting, McGill, 2014; M.A. economics, University of British Columbia, 2015; Ph.D., economics, Yale, 2020

Research interests: I use a range of empirical tools to study questions related to environmental externalities, climate change and natural resources.

Hobbies: Exploring outside, reading fantasy and painting acrylics.