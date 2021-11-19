In annual turkey giveaway, UCPD brightens student-parent tables

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On a chilly November Thursday this week, a team of two dozen UCPD police officers, student safety officers and other UC Berkeley staff gave away 75 frozen turkeys to UC Berkeley student-parents.

The event is an annual tradition from the police department, which gives away the turkeys at University Village in Albany, where many student-parents live in apartment-type housing with their families. Each turkey box came with a side of vegetables and a gift card.

The turkeys were supplied by Cal Dining and loaded onto police trucks and vans by crews of full-time staff and student workers.