Name: James Nuñez (he/him)

Discipline: Molecular and cell biology

Degrees: B.S., biology, University of Colorado, Denver, 2011; Ph.D., molecular and cell biology, UC Berkeley, 2016

Research interests: Developing CRISPR technologies to turn off or turn on genes in human cells without changing the human genome sequence.

Hobbies: Lots of tennis and hiking or cycling around the Bay.