Berkeley prepares to resume in-person instruction next week

Chancellor Carol Christ and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Cathy Koshland sent the following message to the campus community Tuesday:

We’re looking forward to resuming in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 31. We’re hopeful that the worst of the omicron surge is behind us but have plans in place should we see high numbers of students, staff and faculty unable to come to campus for COVID-19 related reasons.

In preparation for resuming in-person instruction on a wider scale, we’d like to share a few reminders:

Stay home when you’re sick : Please stay home if you are experiencing any signs of illness. Instructors are asked to be as accommodating as possible to allow students to stay home when needed.

Stay up to date : As always, please be sure to read the Response & Recovery newsletter and visit the coronavirus website for the latest updates.

We recognize that some of you are nervous about coming back to campus. Others of you are frustrated that you’re not already in the classroom. This pandemic has presented a series of impossible challenges with often unsatisfying answers.

We continue to let science and public health expertise guide our decision-making. We ask that you continue to extend grace to one another as we navigate these next few weeks together and hope that you can join us in finding excitement in being back together again.