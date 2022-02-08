UC Berkeley names Clorox its official cleaning and disinfectant partner

UC Berkeley and The Clorox Company today announced an exclusive agreement making Clorox the official cleaning and disinfectant product partner of Berkeley. The relationship is built on “bringing us back together,” a theme with a mutual goal to continually improve the health and well-being of the Berkeley campus, while ensuring the community feels more confident, comfortable and safer in various facets of campus life.

As part of the agreement, Clorox will provide the university with Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes and hand sanitizer to help provide a cleaner and safer campus; the collaboration also includes product giveaways, product training and educational support. The partnership will also explore ways for Clorox to support student scholarships and internships.

“We’re proud to be working with our neighbors at UC Berkeley to support the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff and all who visit the campus,” said Ed Huber, vice president of strategic growth and general manager at The Clorox Company. “Clorox’s disinfecting expertise supports the university’s strong health and safety protocols, helping bring the UC Berkeley community together around moments that matter.”

Throughout the partnership, Clorox products will be used for cleaning and disinfecting high-trafficked areas around the campus including, but not limited to, residential housing, classrooms, faculty and staff work areas, athletic facilities, dining halls, the student union and recreational sports facilities. Additionally, public-use wall-mounted and touchless hand sanitizer dispenser stands will be available in various entry areas of campus facilities, as well as on-going health and safety awareness and educational campaigns for students, parents, employees and event and performance attendees.

“UC Berkeley is committed to ensuring the wellness of our campus community, especially as we return this spring semester,” said Amy Gardner, executive director of University Business Partnerships and Services. “The partnership with Clorox comes at an ideal time. We share a commitment to public health, and their expertise in the industry will strengthen our care of the campus community.”

The three-year, nearly $1.3 million dollar relationship will also help reinforce Berkeley’s leadership in public health preparedness. “Public health preparedness is an area that was highlighted as important for the partnership, particularly in light of the health crisis we have encountered since 2019,” says Felix Deleon, associate director of Campus Operations.

As the leading solution-provider in the cleaning and disinfecting industry, Clorox will support UC Berkeley efforts to engage the university’s faculty and student leaders on social cause topics, such as sustainability programing/efforts, social justice, and health and wellness.