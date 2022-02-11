Berkeley Talks: Flaming mammoths and Neanderthals in spaceships



From flaming mammoths to frozen Neanderthals in crashed spaceships, archaeological inspiration is in a wide variety of comics. However, more subtle are the ways that comics creators portray archaeologists as people.

Paulina Przystupa, a Ph.D. student in archaeology at the University of New Mexico and postdoctoral researcher in data visualization and reproducibility at the Alexandria Archive Institute, discusses how the field of archaeology and archaeologists are represented in comic books — the good, the bad and the ugly — and proposes ways archeologists can leverage comics to cultivate archaeological data literacy within the classroom and out in the community.

