Last year, the campus entered into an agreement providing that the campus will make annual payments to the city over 16 years totalling $

82.64 million

to augment city services. The agreement includes a commitment of the city and the campus to work together to improve the neighborhoods that are adjacent to the campus and the Clark Kerr Campus — dedicating a significant part of the university’s annual payments to this objective. The agreement also commits the campus to limit undergraduate enrollment growth to not more than 1%, annually.