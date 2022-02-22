Dania Matos: Support for Ukrainian students and scholars

Vice Chancellor for Equity & Inclusion sent the following message to Ukrainian students on Tuesday:

I wanted to write and let you know that I — and the entire campus — are here to support you during these troubling times in Ukraine.

I’ve never had the experience of watching as my home is threatened with invasion and conflict on the world stage and I know many of you have family and friends you are very worried about. I can imagine each breaking news alert or diplomatic update makes your heart tighten. I can also imagine that this hasn’t been an easy time to focus on your studies or your self-care.

Please let me or my team know if you need anything. UC Berkeley’s International Office has to shared resources for students and resources for scholars.

We’re with you.