For newly admitted students, Cal Day 2022 will be held on campus

Associate Vice Chancellor, Communications and Public Affairs Diana Harvey, and Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Dean of Undergraduate Admissions Olufemi Ogundele sent the following message to the campus community Friday:

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 23 – Cal Day on campus is back!

Planning is underway for Cal Day 2022, our annual campus-wide yield event showcasing the best of Berkeley to newly admitted students and their families, many of whom choose to attend Berkeley as a result of this experience. Cal Day will look and feel different this year. Cal Day will be dedicated to registered, newly admitted students and their families only. With very few exceptions, Cal Day activities will be held outdoors. Vaccination checks will be required for any pre-approved indoor activity. These safety and comfort decisions were made after weighing information from our campus health advisors and we feel this is the best course for this year’s event.

This year Cal Day will showcase Berkeley Discovery, an exciting campus priority that aims to reimagine the undergraduate experience at Berkeley to support every student in a unique, personalized journey of discovery. We encourage you to use the day to celebrate the ways that your unit fosters a sense of belonging, elevates the importance of mentorship, and gives students access to exciting Discovery projects.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a morning welcome from Chancellor Christ and other campus leaders for these admitted students and their families. Following the morning welcome, families will have the opportunity to discover the campus with outdoor activities, information booths, and more to inform and engage families, all demonstrating Berkeley’s commitment to ensuring that all students find community and achieve academic success.

To help Cal Day attendees navigate the event and create a schedule for themselves, we will be utilizing the Guidebook app that is used at Homecoming and Golden Bear Orientation. We urge every campus department and unit to begin now to make a plan to participate by staffing one of the many tented tables that will be set up across campus.

For those not able to join us on Cal Day, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions will be hosting a series of additional events for newly admitted students. This year, our theme for yield is Power in Community. Our programming includes Cal Week, Monday, April 25 – Friday, April 29, which will allow campus departments to create virtual programming targeted toward newly admitted students and their families. Our academic departments, in particular, should be broadly represented to help engage and secure admitted students. For any questions about how to get involved in other yield engagements, please contact Stefan Montouth at smontouth@berkeley.edu.

If you are a new or returning Cal Day coordinator, join us for the informational meeting on Wednesday, March 2, from 9-10 a.m. If you have additional questions, please join the Cal Day listserv to receive ongoing details about Cal Day, or email La Dawn Duvall at calday@berkeley.edu.

Thank you for your efforts to showcase Berkeley’s excellence in this important event.