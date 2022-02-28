Berkeley Talks: The performance of labor



Read the transcript.

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. Review us on Apple Podcasts.

In episode 134 of Berkeley Talks, Black feminist artists and cultural workers communally explore the questions of how the forms and methods of opera, surrealism, free jazz, poetry and dance help us communicate the concerns of radical Black feminisms.

The Feb. 11 conversation, “The Performance of Labor/The Labor of Performance: A Convening,” included: esperanza spalding, brontë velez, X’ene Sky and Gallery of the Streets (kai lumumba barrow + jazz franklin) and was presented by Berkeley’s Department of African American Studies’ Black Studies Collaboratory, a collaborative initiative to address racial inequality through bold and unique humanities-based research projects. It was also part of Illuminations: Place and Displacement, a Cal Performances series that explores the effects of migration and gentrification on individuals and communities through performances, public programs and academic encounters.

The discussion was curated and moderated by Ra Malika Imhotep, a Black feminist writer and performance artist from Atlanta, Georgia, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in African diaspora studies and new media studies at UC Berkeley. Imhotep is also an Abolition Democracy Dissertation Writing Fellow through the collaboratory.

Watch the panel discussion on the Department of African American Studies’ YouTube page.

Find past and upcoming events on the Black Studies Collaboratory website.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Talks: