Campus shelter in place lifted

Read Chancellor Carol Christ’s message to the campus community about the emergency situation.

UPDATED 2:00 p.m.: ALL CLEAR – The situation has been resolved.

UPDATED 1:41 p.m.: The shelter in place has been lifted. Please leave the campus in a safe and orderly way via the closest route available. UCPD has determined based upon its investigation that it is appropriate to end the shelter in place. Buildings will remain locked.

In-person classes remain canceled for the day.

UPDATED 12:58 p.m.: A Campus-wide emergency alert and shelter-in-place has been issued. We will provide further instruction as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience during this trying and protracted situation. Your safety is our main concern.

Campus police continue to investigate this credible campus-wide threat. If you are not on the campus, please stay away from the area. Facilities Services is locking buildings on the campus. If you are in a building on the campus, please continue to stay where you are and move away from doors and windows. If you are not in a building on the campus, please leave the campus immediately.

All services on the campus are closed until further notice (e.g. libraries, dining, parking garages).

In-person classes are canceled through the remainder of the day. Instructors are encouraged to accommodate students and if possible record their remote classes to provide access to students at a later time.

Shelter in place. Emergency personnel are responding. We will send updates approximately every 15 minutes or sooner if needed.

UPDATED 12:18 p.m.: A Campus-wide Emergency alert has been issued. There is no new information at this time. Campus police continue to investigate this credible campus-wide threat. If you are not on campus, please stay away from the area. Facilities Services is locking buildings on campus. If you are in a building, please continue to stay where you are and move away from doors and windows. If you are not in a building, please leave the campus immediately.

All campus services are closed until further notice (e.g. libraries, dining, parking garages).

In-person classes are canceled through the remainder of the day. Instructors are encouraged to accommodate students and if possible record their remote classes to provide access to students at a later time.

Shelter in place. Emergency personnel are responding. We will send updates approximately every 15 minutes or sooner if needed.

UPDATED 10:21 a.m.: A Campus-wide Emergency alert has been issued. Campus police are investigating a credible campus-wide threat. Please go inside and move away from doors and windows. If you are not on campus, please stay away from the area. Facilities Services are locking buildings on campus.

Shelter in place. Emergency personnel are responding. WarnMe will send updates approximately every 15 minutes or sooner if needed.

UPDATED: 9:43 a.m.: Police activity on campus. Shelter in place: go inside and move away from doors and windows. Stay tuned to WarnMe for updates.

