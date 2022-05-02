Police, fire respond to fire at UC Berkeley’s Anna Head building complex

Four people were evacuated from the top floor of of a building in UC Berkeley’s Anna Head complex after a fire started in the architectural landmark on Monday.

No one was injured. Campus police, along with the Berkeley Fire Department and the campus fire marshal responded to the 2400 block of Bowditch Street, near the intersection with Haste Street, at a little before noon on Monday.

The fire in building Anna Head B was extinguished by firefighters by 1:42 p.m. but the water used to contain the flames likely damaged the building. No nearby campus buildings were affected by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is what it looked like an hour ago. Hogan, a community member, shared this video he took. The flames are out now. pic.twitter.com/ewFPAAWVlm — Ally Markovich (@allymarkovich) May 2, 2022

The Anna Head School campus consists of over a dozen structures. One of the buildings, Anna Head Alumnae Hall was built in 1927 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It first served as the assembly hall for the all-girls Anna Head School Complex. The building was acquired by UC Berkeley in 1964.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Anna Head Alumnae Hall was the building that burned.