Film crew sends UC Berkeley back to the 1940’s

A major Hollywood studio sent UC Berkeley back to the 1940s at the end of May for a motion picture that was filmed on campus.

The set, which included old cars and costumes, was constructed over two days in an area near Sather Tower, Wheeler Hall and Physics North, a 1924 building designed by John Galen Howard and known as LeConte Hall until 2020.

The details of the movie production could not be released, but the team worked closely with the campus’ Capital Strategies department on coordinating the film shoot, said Kyle Gibson, the director of communications for the department.

The movie is expected to be released in 2023.

Other notable major motion pictures that have been filmed on the Berkeley campus include 1967’s The Graduate, directed by Mike Nichols; 1971’s THX 1138, directed by George Lucas; 1998’s Patch Adams, featuring Robin Williams; and 2018’s superhero blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp.