UC Berkeley celebrates staff during appreciation carnival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UC Berkeley acknowledged the contributions, hard work and dedication of all its staff and employees last week during Staff Appreciation Week. The campus celebration culminated with an outdoor Carnival replete with festive games, food and music from a live DJ. Held Friday, June 10, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., carnival attendees tested their strength on the high striker game, competed in arcade game tournaments and snapped silly pictures of each other in one of four photo booths.

The event was part of Berkeley’s continued effort to continue to show appreciation to campus staff and employees.