Construction paused at People’s Park due to violence, unlawful protest activity

This afternoon, campus officials issued the following statement to media outlets:

Due to the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence on the part of some protesters, the university has decided to pause construction work on the People’s Park housing site. All construction personnel were withdrawn out of concern for their safety. In the course of preparing and planning for the start of construction, safety has been the university’s highest priority, and that remains the case now. In an effort to avoid further confrontation, law enforcement officers have also now withdrawn from the site. The campus will, in the days ahead, assess the situation in order to determine how best to proceed with construction of this urgently needed student housing project.

There were multiple arrests, but we will not be able to provide confirmed, detailed information about numbers, charges, etc., until tomorrow morning.

To learn more about the People's Park project, visit the People's Park Housing Page.

