Berkeley Talks: Learning from nature to design better robots

By Public Affairs|

Read the transcript.

In Berkeley Talks episode 148, Robert Full, a professor of integrative biology and founder of the Center for Interdisciplinary Biological Inspiration in Education and Research at UC Berkeley, discusses how nature and its creatures — cockroaches, crabs, centipedes, geckos — inspire innovative design in all sorts of useful things, from bomb-detecting, stair-climbing robots to prosthetics and other medical equipment.

Full spoke in February 2022 as part of a speaker series sponsored by UC Berkeley’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Robert Full, a professor of integrative biology at UC Berkeley, gave a talk about bio-inspired design on Feb. 11, 2022.

