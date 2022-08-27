Berkeley Talks: How we learn language across communities and cultures

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read the transcript.

In Berkeley Talks episode 149, Mahesh Srinivasan, an associate professor in UC Berkeley’s Department of Psychology, discusses the importance of child-directed speech in language learning, how poverty may suppress parents’ speech to their children and how children learn language from overheard speech.

“I think really language learning is really one of the most amazing things that we do as human beings,” Srinivasan said. “Part of what’s so amazing about this is that children are rapidly learning their first languages seemingly better than adults can learn a language, and they’re also seeming to learn these languages without any kind of direct instruction. But one important question is, what role do parents actually play in this process?”

Srinivasan spoke in March 2022 as part of a speaker series sponsored by Science At Cal.

