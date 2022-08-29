Student Aysel Ogul: ‘I want to devote my life to living for other people’

This Q&A is part of a series of new student profiles for our 2022 back-to-school coverage. Have someone you think we should write about? Contact news@berkeley.edu.

What year are you, and where are you from?

I’m a first-year student from San Jose, California.

Why did you choose Berkeley?

I want to go to medical school, and I know there are a lot of research labs at Berkeley. There have been some really good discoveries recently. I really want to participate in research, like CRISPR, especially.

Why are you interested in studying medicine?

I want to devote my life to living for other people — living for their health, for their safety. I also really like science, anatomy and physiology. I want to become a surgeon. I want to help people and families in their most vulnerable times.

Have you ever known someone who had a medical condition that required surgery?

My grandfather had a heart condition, and he needed a bypass surgery, but he didn’t come out alive. Through that I noticed how critical that situation is, and I hope that I can become a successful surgeon and make a lot of people happy with the end result.

What appeals to you about being there for people at their most vulnerable?

I came into the world for a reason, right? I want to spend most of my time and energy on other people, seeing that I can have an impact on someone else’s life in a positive way.