UC Berkeley honors those lost in the last year

Deceased members of the campus community were honored on Thursday during the annual campus memorial event. The ceremony, held near the Valley Life Sciences Building, featured speeches, songs and a moment of silence.

In all, roughly 80 staff, faculty and students were honored during the ceremony. Many of those who attended the event brought a flower, ribbon or other mementos.

A complete list of those remembered at the campus memorial can be found online. A video recording of the event will be made available at a later date.