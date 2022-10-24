Arts-lending program invites campus community to borrow original works

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In 1958, UC Berkeley professor Herwin Schaefer started what is now the UC Berkeley Library’s Graphic Arts Loan Collection. Schaefer believed that the best way to foster an appreciation of art is by living with the original prints. Through the arts-lending program, Berkeley students, staff and faculty can borrow a collection of original lithographs, etchings and woodblock prints. Each person can check out up to two prints each academic year beginning in the fall.

Browse the Graphic Arts Loan Collection.

Learn more about the collection.