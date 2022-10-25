Meet our new faculty: Francis Annan, agricultural and resource economics

Name: Francis Annan (he/him)
Discipline: Agricultural and resource economics
Degrees: B.S., University of Cape Coast, 2008; M.S., applied economics, Mississippi State University, 2012; Ph.D., M.Phil., M.A., sustainable development (economics track), Columbia University, 2018
Research interests: I combine applied economic theory, field experiments and empirical methods to study digital financial markets, insurance,and firms in sub-Saharan Africa, India and the United States
Hobbies: Biking, news junkie and reading fantasy.
