Meet our new faculty: Thibaut Mastrolia, engineering

Name: Thibaut Mastrolia
Discipline: Engineering
Degrees: Ph.D., applied mathematics, Université Paris-Dauphine, 2015
Research interests: The regulation of financial markets and their mechanisms as well as the optimal control of interacting economic systems
Hobbies: I play the clarinet and love exploring regional parks and hiking.
Discipline: Engineering
Degrees: Ph.D., applied mathematics, Université Paris-Dauphine, 2015
Research interests: The regulation of financial markets and their mechanisms as well as the optimal control of interacting economic systems
Hobbies: I play the clarinet and love exploring regional parks and hiking.