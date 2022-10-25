People, Research, Technology & engineering

Meet our new faculty: Thibaut Mastrolia, engineering

Public Affairs

Thibaut Mastrolia

Thibaut Mastrolia is a new member of the UC Berkeley faculty. (Photo courtesy Thibaut Mastrolia)

Name: Thibaut Mastrolia
Discipline: Engineering
Degrees: Ph.D., applied mathematics, Université Paris-Dauphine, 2015
Research interests: The regulation of financial markets and their mechanisms as well as the optimal control of interacting economic systems
Hobbies: I play the clarinet and love exploring regional parks and hiking.