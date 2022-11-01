Meet our new faculty: Molly Ohainle, molecular and cell biology

Name: Molly Ohainle (she/her)
Discipline: Molecular and cell biology
Degrees: B.S., UC Davis 2001; Ph.D. University of Washington 2007
Research interests: How cells are protected from infection by viruses and how viruses get around these blocks to infection.
Hobbies: I am a huge soccer fan; Liverpool is my team (You’ll never walk alone).
Discipline: Molecular and cell biology
Degrees: B.S., UC Davis 2001; Ph.D. University of Washington 2007
Research interests: How cells are protected from infection by viruses and how viruses get around these blocks to infection.
Hobbies: I am a huge soccer fan; Liverpool is my team (You’ll never walk alone).