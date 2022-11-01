Campus & community, People, Research, Science & environment

Meet our new faculty: Molly Ohainle, molecular and cell biology

By Public Affairs|

Molly Ohainle, wearing blue, smiles at the camera

Molly Ohainle is a new member of the UC Berkeley faculty. (Photo by Shoey Sindel)

Name: Molly Ohainle (she/her)
Discipline: Molecular and cell biology
Degrees:  B.S., UC Davis 2001; Ph.D. University of Washington 2007
Research interests: How cells are protected from infection by viruses and how viruses get around these blocks to infection.
Hobbies: I am a huge soccer fan; Liverpool is my team (You’ll never walk alone).